The Matrix Resurrection trailer was finally unveiled today (September 9). Keanu Reeve's character Neo is back in the Matrix, trying to figure out what is happening with him, and with every passing minute, the trailer just kept getting interesting. Not giving away much, the makers piqued the excitement for the film amongst the fans via this trailer, and with a few minutes, it was everything people have been talking about on social media.
See How Fans Reacted To The Trailer:
New Cast
Neo and new cast member Rubber Duck in #TheMatrixResurrections pic.twitter.com/XeeMEvEM7b
— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) September 9, 2021
Are They?
Are they watching #TheMatrix....inside The Matrix?!?! #TheMatrixResurrections pic.twitter.com/6PgKFhXU4t
— RΩB (@RJV1138) September 9, 2021
Same!!
This is what I'll be doing for the rest of the day trying to figure out #TheMatrixResurrections trailer x pic.twitter.com/5xtKU12lMc
— niallalexandercorish (@NiallCorish) September 9, 2021
Desi Girl Appreciation
PRIYANKA CHOPRA IS THE ORACLE YASSSSSSSSSS!!! #TheMatrixResurrections pic.twitter.com/TLxdsgShs9
— meprihud (@cyn1267) September 9, 2021
No Doubts About That
This movie will be amazing#TheMatrixResurrections pic.twitter.com/3TT3Sjw03K
— cris (@ccastle_) September 9, 2021
Agreed
Matrix new trailer is out and it looks amazing. The VFx used in here is top notch. Action too is looking great in trailer.
Red pill or Blue pill choice is yours. #TheMatrixResurrections #HBOMax #Matrix pic.twitter.com/SlEnskJJY5
— Hitansu panda (@Hitansupanda1) September 9, 2021
Chills
How it started: How it’s going: #TheMatrixResurrections pic.twitter.com/auurcaswXv
— Geeks of Color #BlackLivesMatter (@GeeksOfColor) September 9, 2021
We Feel You
Hahahah, All Of Us RN
#TheMatrixResurrections trailer had everything and nothing at the same time, I don't know what's happening 🥲
— BossLogic (@Bosslogic) September 9, 2021
Watch The Trailer Below:
