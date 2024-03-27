Henry Cavill's film, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, is set to hit screens on April 19, sparking anticipation among fans. Prior to the release, the actor shared two new pictures on social media alongside co-stars Alexander Pettyfer and Hero Fiennes Tiffin, expressing gratitude for their collaboration. He wrote, "These two wonderful wonderful chaps! What a lucky man I am to have been able to do press with them." The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare Trailer: Henry Cavill Undertakes Unauthorised Mission to Neutralise German U-Boat in Guy Ritchie's Upcoming Action Comedy (Watch Trailer).

Henry Cavill's IG Post

