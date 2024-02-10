There's mounting excitement in Hollywood as rumours swirl about a potential collaboration between Tom Cruise and Quentin Tarantino in what could be the filmmaker's final project titled The Movie Critic. According to Film Update, Cruise is said to be rearranging his schedule to accommodate Tarantino's supposed final film. Although Cruise is currently focused on filming Mission: Impossible 8 for much of 2024, discussions about his involvement in Tarantino's project are underway. Despite past feuds between Tom and Brad Pitt, the two Hollywood icons, it will be interesting to see how they might overcome differences to collaborate on what could be a landmark cinematic event. The Movie Critic: Brad Pitt to Star in Quentin Tarantino’s Final Film – Reports.

Tom Cruise in The Movie Critic:

