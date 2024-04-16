According to a report in The Hollywood Reporter, former Baywatch star Pamela Anderson has been cast in the reboot of The Naked Gun franchise, previously led by Leslie Nielsen. The report suggests that Anderson will serve as a love interest for the lead character, played by Liam Neeson, who will now portray the bumbling Police Squad Lieutenant Frank Drebin. Her role is expected to mirror Priscilla Presley's in the original film. Taken Star Liam Neeson in Talks To Lead ‘Naked Gun’ Reboot.

Pamela Anderson Cast in The Naked Gun Reboot?

