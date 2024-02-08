Get ready to fill the void left by Succession with HBO Max's upcoming political drama, The Regime. Starring Kate Winslet as a comically inept chancellor, the series follows her antics as she struggles to maintain control over a modern European nation. With a stellar cast including Matthias Schoenaerts and Hugh Grant and helmed by the creators of Succession and Veep, expect a darkly comedic take on power and politics when The Regime premieres on HBO Max from March 3. The Regime Teaser: Kate Winslet's Chancellor Navigates Through Power Struggles in a Crumbling World (Watch Video).

Watch The Regime Trailer

