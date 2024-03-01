Get ready to secure your doors and confront your deepest fears as Lionsgate unveils the trailer for the upcoming horror sensation The Strangers: Chapter 1, scheduled to hit screens on May 17. Serving as the third instalment in The Strangers franchise, which originated with Bryan Bertino's 2008 spine-tingler, the film stars Madelaine Petsch, who embarks on a new chapter in the Pacific Northwest alongside her fiancé. Their serene plans take a harrowing turn when they opt for an Airbnb stay in Oregon, only to find themselves besieged by three masked intruders whose motives for terrorising them remain shrouded in mystery. With these relentless killers on their trail, the couple faces an unrelenting battle for survival. Will they navigate the treacherous landscape of fear and emerge victorious, or will they succumb to the unyielding grip of terror? Brace yourself for an electrifying journey into the heart of darkness. Tron – Ares: Jared Leto Drops FIRST Look of His Futuristic Character, Joachim Ronning's Sci-Fi To Be Out in 2025.

Watch The Strangers - Chapter 1 Trailer:

