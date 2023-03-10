A special segment of Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show had the host along with The Roots, do an acapella version of the Super Mario Bros theme song. The cast of The Super Mario Bros Movie - Chris Pratt, Seth Rogen, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black, Keegan-Michael Key, Fred Armisen et al - joined them, and the result is simply the stuff that's worth going viral! The Super Mario Bros Movie Trailer: Chris Pratt's Mario Leads the Fight to Bowser in Illumination's Film Based on the Hit Nintendo Game.

Watch the Video Below:

