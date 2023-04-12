Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, The Sympathizer is an espionage series about the struggles of a half-French, half-Vietnamese communist spy during the final days of the Vietnam War. And his resulting exile in the United States. Robert Downey Jr takes on many roles in this series and the teaser looks thrilling. HBO Max Gets Renamed Max Ahead of Service's Rebranding.

Watch Teaser for The Sympathizer:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)