Warner Bros. has dropped the teaser for the upcoming horror film The Watchers. The film marks the directorial debut of Ishana Night Shyamalan and stars Dakota Fanning, Georgina Campbell, Oliver Finnegan and Olwen Fouere. The teaser showcases a deeply unsettling atmosphere. Shyamalan also wrote the screenplay for The Watchers, based on a novel by A.M. Shine. The horror thriller will be released in theatres on June 7, 2024. Ripley Teaser: Andrew Scott Portrays Patricia Highsmith's Sociopathic Con Man in Netflix's Gripping Limited Series (Watch Video).

Checkout the Teaser for The Watchers Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)