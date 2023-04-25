The Witcher season 3 teaser opens with Geralt taking out his sword as he faces an enemy, he says "Now... for the first time, I understand real fear." Flashes of the protected fortress of Aretuza and Yennefer are seen as well. Later in the video Ciri, Yennefer and Geralt are seen trying to find each other through a maze, and the video ends with Geralt yelling "Ciri". The Witcher S3 Poster Out! Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra and Freya Allan’s Emotional Embrace Will Melt Your Heart!

Watch The Witcher S3 Teaser:

