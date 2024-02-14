Marvel's Thunderbolts is set to kick off Phase Six earlier than expected with its updated release date. Originally slated for July 25, the film will now hit theatres on May 2. Directed by Jake Schreier (Robot & Frank), the movie features a stellar cast, including Florence Pugh as Yelena, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier, Harrison Ford as Thaddeus Thunderbolt Ross, and more. The plot follows a group of antiheroes on government missions. Thunderbolts: Robert Kirkman Confirms Steven Yeun as Sentry in Marvel Cinematic Universe – Excitement Builds for Major Superhero Debut.

Thunderbolts Release Date:

Marvel Studios’ ‘THUNDERBOLTS’ is now set to be released in theaters on May 2, 2025. pic.twitter.com/rx60brcHVF — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) February 14, 2024

