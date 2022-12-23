Timothee Chalamet and Leonardo DiCaprio were recently spotted together in Los Angele. The actors were seen in a car together as they headed out to a club. Chalamet and DiCaprio seem to have striked quite the friendship as just a few months back the 21-year old actor had revealed that it was actually the Titanic star who gave him the advice of "not to do dugs" and "star in superhero movies." Timothee Chalamet Reveals Leonardo DiCaprio Told Him Not to Do 'Hard Drugs' and 'Superhero Movies'.

Check Out the Tweet:

Timothée Chalamet and Leonardo DiCaprio spotted driving to a club in West Hollywood. https://t.co/o5GvpCu969 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 23, 2022

