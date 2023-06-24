Not just The Simpsons predicted the Titanic submersible tragedy, but this episode from the Family Guy had also showcased an episode that shows the members of the Griffin family ‘excavating the Titanic’. This scene, which is now going viral, shows Stewie telling Brian that since they are ‘eccentric rich guys’ they can now go down 20,000 feet ‘‘excavating the Titanic’. The scene shows Stewie and Brian almost reached near the sunken ship Titanic. Did The Simpsons Predict the OceanGate Titanic Incident? The Viral Clip From the Series Will Have You Thinking So (Watch Video).

Family Guy Scene

