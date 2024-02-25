To Kill a Tiger gains .major momentum as Priyanka Chopra Jonas joins the acclaimed documentary as an executive producer alongside Dev Patel, Mindy Kaling, and other notable figures. The collaboration coincides with Netflix's agreement to launch the film soon globally. Chopra, a steadfast supporter since its premiere at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival, was moved by its poignant depiction of a father's determined pursuit of justice for his daughter within the judicial system. Priyanka Chopra Has Been Fully Hooked to Virtual World Thanks to Apple Vision Pro (Watch Videos)

Priyank Chopra's IG Post:

