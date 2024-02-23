Tom Cruise is back with another new mission! According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Mission Impossible actor will headline an upcoming film from Alejandro G Inarritu. Fans of Hollywood highly anticipate this collaboration between the two. The untitled film is being negotiated for acquisition by Warner Bros and Legendary Entertainment. This project marks Inarritu's return to English-language filmmaking since his acclaimed work on The Revenant. The script was written by Inarritu, along with Sabina Berman, Alexander Dinelaris, and Nicolas Giacobone. Though the plot details are still under wraps, the script promises an intriguing narrative that will captivate audiences worldwide. Mission Impossible 8 Postponed! Tom Cruise’s Film To Arrive in Theatres on May 23, 2025 – Reports.

