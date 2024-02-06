For almost a year, the live-action Spider-Man realm has been shrouded in mystery due to Hollywood strikes, halting any development on Spider-Man 4 and leaving fans with little information on Tom Holland's character's return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, a cryptic Instagram post from Holland suggesting a big announcement scheduled for the following day has sparked speculation and anticipation among fans, hinting at a potential revelation regarding the future of Spider-Man in the MCU. Tom Holland's Spider-Man 4 to Come Out Before Avengers Secret Wars - Reports.

Watch Tom Holland's IG Status: