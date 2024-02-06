For almost a year, the live-action Spider-Man realm has been shrouded in mystery due to Hollywood strikes, halting any development on Spider-Man 4 and leaving fans with little information on Tom Holland's character's return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, a cryptic Instagram post from Holland suggesting a big announcement scheduled for the following day has sparked speculation and anticipation among fans, hinting at a potential revelation regarding the future of Spider-Man in the MCU. Tom Holland's Spider-Man 4 to Come Out Before Avengers Secret Wars - Reports.

Watch Tom Holland's IG Status:

Tom Holland (Photo Credits: Instagram)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)