Fans were eagerly waiting for an announcement regarding Tom Holland's return to the Spiderman franchise, but it turns out that the actor had different plans. The Spiderman star is gearing up for a West End performance in Romeo and Juliet. Tom Holland took to his social media and made the announcement by sharing a poster of himself and a short video clip for fans to sign up and watch him perform at Duke of York's theatre. The actor will be playing Romeo in the famous stage play, which is directed by Jamie Lloyd Company production. Tom Holland Posts Video of Him Playing Golf With Caption 'Big Announcement Tomorrow', We Wonder If it's for Spiderman 4! - WATCH.

Check Out Tom Holland’s Instagram Post Here:

View this post on Instagram

