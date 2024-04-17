Spider-Man star Tom Holland is trending again, and this time, it is not because of his casual outing with his girlfriend Zendaya or an update from Spider-Man 4. The British actor is currently embroiled in an online scam. In the latest update coming up, Tom Holland's X (previously Twitter) account was hacked, and what's worse is that the fraudsters are promoting cryptocurrency investment using his name. Fans of Tom Holland were taken aback when the Spider-Man star shared a post on X handle on April 16 announcing his partnership with cryptocurrency platform Binance. Tom Holland's post read, "I am excited to announce my partnership with @Binance in the launch of spider verse! Register to get early access to $$PIDER coin and Spiderverse NFT's". Spider-Man 4 Update: Zendaya to Reprise Role as MJ in Tom Holland-Justin Lin's Highly Anticipated Marvel Film - Reports.

Tom Holland’s X Account Hacked!

