Famed Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton has revealed that he was originally set to star as a fighter pilot in Top Gun: Maverick but had to turn down the role. Revealing how it was supposed to be a cameo, the star revealed that the filming clashed with the season of his race, he eventually had to decline it. Top Gun: Maverick starring Tom Cruise is still playing in theatres. Top Gun Maverick Movie Review: Tom Cruise's Legacy Sequel is a Gripping, Emotional Spectacle That Honours the Original! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Check Out The Tweet:

Lewis Hamilton says he had to turn down a cameo role as a pilot in #TopGunMaverick due to scheduling conflicts. (Source: https://t.co/0P0jU52JDv) pic.twitter.com/xO5cTV4OHX — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) August 9, 2022

