Gather 'round, Autobots! Paramount has just unveiled the trailer for Transformers One, a thrilling animated prequel that delves deep into the origins of two legendary characters: Optimus Prime and Megatron. Voiced by Chris Hemsworth and Brian Tyree Henry, the film takes us back to a time when they were known as Orion Pax and D-16, long before their names echoed through the cosmos. In this untold tale, we witness their humble beginnings as mere worker bots on Cybertron, devoid of the ability to transform. But as fate would have it, they soon unlocked their true potential, evolving into the formidable leaders we know today. Amidst the chaos of a battle against a sinister, plant-like villain, the bond between these two once-close comrades is tested, paving the way for a rivalry that would shape the destiny of their world. Transformers One: Trailer Launch in Space! Chris Hemsworth, Brian Tee Henry Reveal Premiere Date and Time in New Video – WATCH.

Watch the Transformers One Trailer

