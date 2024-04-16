Transformers One is the eighth instalment in the ongoing Transformers franchise and the first animated film in the series (not counting the earlier films before Michael Bay's offerings). Set to release on September 13, 2024, we are getting the first trailer of the film on April 18, as revealed by Chris Hemsworth and Brian Tee Henry, who are voicing Optimus Prime and Megatron, respectively, in Transformers One, in a new video shared by them. The interesting catch here is that the team is launching the trailer in SPACE! How, well, we may have to wait and watch on April 18 at 9 am ET for the trailer premiere on the Transformers channel. Transformers One: Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Laurence Fishburne and More Join the Cast of the Animated Film.

We’re debuting the trailer for our new movie #TransformersOne in SPACE! 🚀Tune in this Thursday (4/18) at 9am ET as we count down to the trailer premiere LIVE on the @transformers channels. Roll out 👊 pic.twitter.com/Y9w1qlL1Jk — Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) April 16, 2024

