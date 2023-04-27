A new trailer for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is out and it teases a confrontation with Unicron that is sure to excite many fans. Seeing the Autobots band together with the Maximals, the fate of planet Earth is on stake as Unicron is on its way to destroy everything in its path. Starring Anthony Ramos, Dominique Fishback, Peter Cullen, Pete Davidson, Ron Perlman and more, the film releases in theatres on June 9, 2023. Transformers - Rise of the Beasts: Anthony Ramos and Mirage Form an Unlikely Friendship in New Look at Upcoming Sci-Fi Film (Watch Video).

Watch the Trailer:

