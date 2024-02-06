Travis Kelce, boyfriend of music megastar Taylor Swift, is proudly celebrating her historic Grammys 2024 win. As per People, sharing his joy, the Kansas City Chiefs star called her "unbelievable" and said she's "rewriting the history books herself." Referencing his own sporting ambitions, he playfully remarked, "I told her I'll have to hold up my end of the bargain and come home with hardware, too." Cute, aren't they? Grammys 2024: Taylor Swift Makes History as First Artist to Win Album of the Year Four Times! (Watch Video).

Travis Kelce Can't Keep Calm After Taylor Swift's Grammy Win:

Travis Kelce on Taylor Swift’s #GRAMMYs win for Album of the Year: “She’s unbelievable. She's re-writing the history books herself. I told her I'll have to hold up my end of the bargain and come home with hardware, too.” pic.twitter.com/N2CiwqHxHf — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 6, 2024

