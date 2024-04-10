Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are probably one of the most popular and loved couples currently worldwide. During a recent episode of New Heights Podcast, the Super Bowl champion expressed his shock at how he ended up romancing the singer. The latest episode featured Travis Kelce, Jason Kelce and Lil Dicky. Travis said that he still could not believe he was in a relationship with Taylor Swift. He said, " I appreciate that. I don't know how I did it because she was not into sports, so I don't know how the f**ck I did it. Lil Dicky replied to it and said, "You did it because you called her out." Travis said more about his relationship with Taylor, "It's fun. I'm just having a blast in life, baby, just flying high. I'm enjoying it all. Bringing new lives to the football world and opening the football world up to new things." Calvin Harris’ Wife Vick Hope Confesses to Secretly Listening to Taylor Swift; Reveals Surprising Connection to Husband’s Ex.

Watch the New Heights Podcast Here:

