Tron: Ares is coming along nicely together as Evan Peters is the latest actor to join the film. Starring alongside Jared Leto in the film, Peters will be playing the villain of Tron 3 who is described as a "soldier in the computer world and an awkward gamer in the human world" according to The Hollywood Reporter. The film which is set to be directed by Joachim Ronning is set to release in theatres on December 19, 2025. Jared Leto To Star in ‘Tron Ares’ With Joachim Ronning in Talks To Helm!

Check Out the Reports:

