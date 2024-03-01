After much anticipation and speculation, the third Tron movie is finally on its way, and it's official! Jared Leto surprised everyone by unveiling the first look at Tron: Ares on his Instagram handle. Tron: Ares stars Leto as Ares, a computer program that aims to introduce artificial intelligence to humans by venturing into the real world. Joining Leto in the movie are actors Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Hasan Minhaj, Jodie Turner-Smith, Arturo Castro, Cameron Monaghan, and Gillian Anderson. Tron: Ares, helmed by Joachim Ronning, will be released in 2025. Jared Leto Birthday: From Dallas Buyer’s Club to Prefontaine, Top 6 Roles Where the Actor Excelled!.

Tron: Ares First Look Poster:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JARED LETO (@jaredleto)

