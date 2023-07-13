Following the casting of Evan Peters and Jared Leto in the upcoming third Tron film, Tron: Ares, a player number three has joined the cast as well. Shameless and Gotham star Cameron Monaghan will star in the upcoming sci-fi movie. The details about his character, however, are being kept under wraps as of now. Tron Ares: Evan Peters Cast as the Villain in Upcoming Sci-Fi Film, To Star Alongside Jared Leto.

Check Out the Tweet:

Cameron Monaghan has been cast in 'Tron: Ares' (via @DEADLINE) pic.twitter.com/pEP5twhBRS — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) July 13, 2023

