The disaster thriller genre has been going through a slump in recent times, but that might change with the release of Twisters, Lee Isaac Chung's upcoming film. Starring Daisy Edgar-Jones (Where the Crawdads Sing) and Glen Powell (Anyone But You), Twisters is about a team of tornado chasers who find themselves dealing with the unexpected when two 'twisters' strike at the same time. The first trailer of the film was dropped during Super Bowl 2024, and there are some exhilarating scenes in there. Twisters: Sequel to the1996 Disaster Epic Twister From Director Lee Isaac Chung Will Hit Theatres on July 19, 2024.

Watch the Trailer of Twisters:

