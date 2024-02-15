Marvel Studios celebrated Valentine’s Day by unveiling the cast of The Fantastic Four. The highly anticipated superhero film will feature Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm. Vanessa Kirby not only shared her excitement about portraying the ‘Invisible Woman’ but also expressed her enthusiasm for embodying the role of ‘Marvel’s OG Lady’. The talented actress took to Instagram to share the news, writing, “Happy Valentine’s Day everybody. From our family to yours. Very honoured to take on Sue Storm, Marvel’s OG lady since 1961. I hope to do her justice.” Vanessa’s announcement generated significant buzz among fans, further heightening anticipation for the film’s release. The Fantastic Four: Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, Ebon Moss-Bachrach - Where Have You Seen The Actors Before!

The Fantastic Four Cast

