Chris Evans and his wife, Alba Baptista, turned heads with their glamorous debut on the red carpet at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2024. Earlier, the dynamic duo had graced the Oscars pre-party at West Hollywood’s Sunset Tower Hotel. Chris radiated charm in a sharp red suit, while Alba captivated in an elegant strapless gown at the VF Oscars Party. Their undeniable chemistry and impeccable style left an indelible mark on the star-studded affair. Pre-Oscars Party 2024: Chris Evans and Wife Alba Baptista Spotted Walking Hand-in-Hand in Matching White Outfits (See Pics).

Chris Evans And Alba Baptista At Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2024

