Venom: Let There Be Carnage Post-Credit Scene is leaked online and fans of Tom Hardy's film have gone crazy that now the anti-hero character will be a part of future MCU films. We won't reveal the exact description of the post-credit scene but giving you a hint that it's something big!. Fans reactions about this are all over Twitter.

Here Are Some of The Reactions

That's Bad

I actually feel bad for Hardy, Serkis, and the Venom crew. They came out and literally told a crowd of people face to face not to reveal something and they did. I know it’s fun on the internet but how sad do you have to be to leak something they were so excited about? pic.twitter.com/vxNP9ene69 — Alex 🍥 Loves Seahawks. (1-0) (@alexisamenace) September 15, 2021

Best Thing Ever!

Venom 2 Post Credit Scene leaked Can't post it for obvious reason But this scene is the best thing ever — Spider-Fan (@Spiderfanleaker) September 15, 2021

Tom Requested Not to Reveal Anything

The new venom film is so good omg I got to see it a whole month before it’s actual release!!! and Tom hardy came out to talk to us and told us not to spoil the post credit scene 🤪🤪🤪 #FanFirst #Venom #LetThereBeCarnage pic.twitter.com/YptuqestpQ — Britt⁷ (ᵔᴥᵔ) (@BrittTaeTae) September 14, 2021

Venom Will Be Part of MCU in Furture Films!

after venom 2 post credit leak, are the venom movies now part of the mcu?pic.twitter.com/LwJ3Drnrsb — jose ᱬ (@maximoffhours) September 15, 2021

