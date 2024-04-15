Numerous video clips and pictures of celebrities attending Coachella 2024 have emerged online. The latest viral video making rounds shows Justin Bieber kissing Jaden Smith. In the video, Will Smith’s son is seen embracing Justin from behind before the singer affectionately plants a kiss on Jaden’s cheek. The internet is abuzz with their bromance captured in the video! Taylor Swift and Her Boyfriend Travis Kelce Pack on the PDA at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in California (Watch Video).

Justin Bieber Kissing Jaden Smith

Jaden Smith & Justin Bieber having some good times 🤔pic.twitter.com/aJNodmjFEf — Hyper Gist🥇 (@HyperGist_) April 14, 2024

