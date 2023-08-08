Wayne Brady is a popular television personality and actor. The 51-year-old, known for hosting shows such as The Wayne Brady Show and Let’s Make a Deal, has opened up about his sexuality. In an interview with People he shared that he identifies himself as pansexual. He was quoted as saying, “I couldn’t say if I was bisexual, because I had to really see what that was, especially because I really have not gotten a chance to act on anything. So, I came to pansexual.” He also shared what ‘pan’ means to him. Wayne stated, “pan means being able to be attracted to anyone who identifies as gay, straight, bi, transsexual or non-binary.” Pansexual, Demisexual, Autosexual or Gynosexual, Were you Aware About These New Sexual Orientations.

Wayne Brady Comes Out As Pansexual

View this post on Instagram A post shared by People Magazine (@people)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)