Netflix's Wednesday Addams trailer is out and it indeed takes the viewers on a magical ride to the mysterious Nevermore Academy. Starring Jenna Ortega in the lead, we also see original Wednesday Addams actress Christina Ricci in a mysterious role while Fred Armisen appears as Uncle Fester. Wednesday Addams also stars Gwendolyn Christie as Nevermore Academy's headmaster, as well as Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams and Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams. The series is to premiere on Netflix on November 23. Wednesday Addams Teaser: Jenna Ortega’s Netflix Series is Full of Mayhem, Mystery and Murder (Watch Video).

Wednesday Addams Trailer:

