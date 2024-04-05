Suki Waterhouse shared a heartwarming moment on Instagram to mark the arrival of their newborn. In a Polaroid picture, Suki, adorned in a cosy grey sweater with her hair flowing freely, cradled their baby wrapped snugly in a white blanket adorned with heart motifs. With her left palm resting gently on the baby's head, Suki introduced their newest family member to the world. Suki welcomed her baby with her fiancé Robert Pattinson. Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse Welcome Their First Child!.

Who Is Suki Waterhouse?

Alice Suki Waterhouse is an English actress, singer-songwriter, and model. She released her debut album "I Can't Let Go" and the EP "Milk Teeth" in 2022. Waterhouse got engaged to Robert Pattinson in 2018.

Suki Waterhouse's IG Pic

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suki Waterhouse (@sukiwaterhouse)

