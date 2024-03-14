Zayn Malik stunned The Tonight Show audience by casually interrupting Jimmy Fallon's monologue, armed with a coffee mug and a note card. Without saying a word, he played his new single "What I Am" from Jimmy's laptop and handed him the note card before mysteriously exiting the stage. This left Jimmy bewildered and struggling to make sense of the unexpected visit. Zayn Malik Opens Up About One Direction Split: 'I Wanted To Be The First To Go Solo'.

Zayn Malik Crashes Jimmy Fallon's Monologue To Promote His Song

