Fans are slamming Marvel for replacing Sam Wilson's Captain America with Hayley Atwell's Captain Carter ahead of the series premiere of What If...? It all started when Marvel asked netizens on Twitter what will happen if Peggy Carter (voiced by Hayley Atwell) took the Super Soldier serum to become Captain Carter?

The display picture and header of Marvel Studios' Captain America Twitter account were also changed to Captain Carter, replacing Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson. The development comes days before the premiere of What If...? on Disney+ which has been confirmed to feature Captain Carter in its debut episode.

Check Out Fans' Tweets Below:

Well, well.

the way that marvel is doing more to show off captain carter than they have been doing to show off sam wilson WHO IS ACTUALLY CAPTAIN AMERICA is something else pic.twitter.com/WCpk0KkKAC — alex saw BW ⧗ (@wandatrash_) August 9, 2021

We All Can Agree

look i’m excited for peggy content but NOT like this. she’s not even captain america - make a new account for captain carter and put Sam Wilson back where he belongs pic.twitter.com/5OmXGbpK7K — maria | steve brainrot era (@lokisverity) August 9, 2021

A Fan Sharing His Thoughts

I looked closer and its because the @CaptainAmerica marketing account changed Sam Wilson to Peggy Carter to promote What If? coming out in two days... I have thoughts, Twitter, and I am going to not say them... — Michael E. Carter, M.A. (@DeckofCarter) August 9, 2021

Why???

captain carter literally has the BRITISH flag on her suit why is she replacing sam wilson on the captain AMERICA twt account — ava! (@booksmahrt) August 9, 2021

Do You Agree?

sam wilson has been captain america for a minute and marvel is already replacing him with a white woman https://t.co/fHJuRAhr3D — mar (@verstarks) August 9, 2021

Fan Raising Some Important Points

how are they gonna put her on the captain AMERICA page when she’s sporting straight BRITISH wear 😭😭 give this account back to sam wilson and make her a new one?? https://t.co/FWK1ZHsEx6 — gab ᗢ ⍟⃝ ⧗ black widow era (@caps_marvelette) August 9, 2021

Marvel, Are You Listening?

will only accept this if they also changed @Guardians account to a picture of t'challa as star-lord or something because this is really weird to remove sam wilson like that when you could just market this show through... you know... @whatifofficial https://t.co/bnAo6bZIL9 — 🐸 rhodey lovebot (@armorwars) August 9, 2021

