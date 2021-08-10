Fans are slamming Marvel for replacing Sam Wilson's Captain America with Hayley Atwell's Captain Carter ahead of the series premiere of What If...? It all started when Marvel asked netizens on Twitter what will happen if Peggy Carter (voiced by Hayley Atwell) took the Super Soldier serum to become Captain Carter?

The display picture and header of Marvel Studios' Captain America Twitter account were also changed to Captain Carter, replacing Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson. The development comes days before the premiere of What If...? on Disney+ which has been confirmed to feature Captain Carter in its debut episode.

