Marvel Studios’ What If…? makes a grand return for season two on Disney+ starting December 22, bringing back The Watcher's guidance through the multiverse. Fans can indulge in a holiday treat with a new episode premiering nightly for nine consecutive nights. This season promises to delve deeper into the MCU, showcasing both familiar and fresh faces while reimagining iconic moments from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Notable characters like Nebula, Hela, and Happy Hogan will take center stage, voiced by an impressive cast reprising their iconic roles. What if…? Season 2: The Disney+ Series Has Officially Been Renewed for Another Season

Check Out The Trailer Of What If? Season 2

