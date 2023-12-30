Marvel Studios teases fans with a glimpse of WHAT IF...? Season 3 ahead of the Season 2 finale. The promotional video hints at exciting episodes, including a road trip featuring Winter Soldier and Red Guardian, as well as adventures with Surtur. While the Season 2 finale is scheduled for tomorrow, Marvel promises more intriguing content in the upcoming season. The Season 2 cast includes Devery Jacobs, Kiawentiio, Jeremy White, Gabriel Romero, Benedict Cumberbatch, Carolina Ravassa, Clancy Brown, and Jeff Bergman in various roles. What If? Season 2 Trailer: Marvel Studios’ Animated Show Introduces New MCU Heroes, Set to Premiere on Disney+ Hotstar From December 22 (Watch Video).

Check The New Promo Revealed By Malvel Studios

Tomorrow may be the season finale for ‘WHAT IF…?’ (Season 2), but there’s more to come. Check out this look ahead at just one adventure from the @MarvelStudios series’ next batch of episodes. pic.twitter.com/FVnafkOplj — The Streamr (@The_Streamr) December 29, 2023

