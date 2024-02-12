The first teaser of Wicked, the prequel to The Wizard of Oz (that does ignore the events of the 2013 film Oz: The Great and Powerful), dropped during Super Bowl 2024. With colourful visuals and a hint of the musical, it is, the promo of Wicked also shows glimpses of Cynthia Erivo's Elphaba Thropp (who later becomes the Wicked Witch of the West) and Ariana Grande's Glinda Upland, aka Glinda the Good. Also, watch out for appearances of Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum, Ethan Slater and Jonathan Bailey. Ariana Grande Is Dating Her Wicked Co-Star Ethan Slater! – Reports.

Watch First Look Teaser of Wicked:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)