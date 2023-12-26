Will Smith, in the holiday spirit, shared a festive Instagram post, ringing in Christmas with family hilarity. The 55-year-old actor uploaded snapshots featuring the entire clan bedecked in wigs, Christmas sweaters, and merry glasses. Alongside wife Jada Pinkett Smith, clad in a "Jada Claus" beanie, the Men in Black star struck comical poses. Another photo showcased Will, Jada, his ex-wife Sheree Zampino, and their kids - Trey, Jaden, and Willow. The playful images radiated joy, exemplifying familial bonds despite past relationships, capturing the Smith family's jubilant and inclusive Christmas celebration on social media. Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals She and Will Smith Were Secretly Separated for Years, View More Deets Inside.

See Will Smith's Family Picture Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith)

