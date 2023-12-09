At a lively art event in Miami called Art Basel, the Daily Mail reported that Will Smith left with a lady no one knew. She looked a lot like Will's ex wife Jada Pinkett Smith, but she isn't his wife. Jada wrote a book, Worthy, where she talked about them being apart for a long time, and this made people wonder if Will might be moving away from their relationship and hopping into another relationship. In a photo from the event, Will is wearing casual clothes and talking to some news people while the unknown lady is close by. She wore simple but cool clothes - a white shirt, wide trousers, and open shoes, with sunglasses and a fancy bag. Jada Pinkett Smith Says She Was 'Shocked' to Hear Will Smith Call Her Wife at Oscars 2022 After Chris Rock Slap.

Will Smith Accompanied With An Unknown Woman:

