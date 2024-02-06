Get ready for a chilling return as Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 trailer unveils a demonic makeover forChris Cordell and Pooh's newfound voice. The sequel to the 2023 sensation takes a darker turn, with the titular bear and friends – Piglet, Tigger, and Owl – embarking on a blood-soaked spree after their identities are exposed. The sneak peek hints at a supernatural twist, showcasing a sinister transformation for Tigger and breaking Pooh's silence with a haunting voice. Brace yourself for a spine-tingling sequel that adds a terrifying layer to your childhood favourites. Dropping to 4% on the Tomatometer, Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey Joins Our List of the ... - Latest Tweet by Rotten Tomatoes.

Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood & Honey 2 Trailer

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)