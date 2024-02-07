A crew member tragically died on February 6 morning while working on the set of a Marvel TV series in Los Angeles. The incident occurred at Radford Studio Center in Studio City during the production of Marvel Studios' Wonder Man. The crew member, identified as a rigger, fell from the rafters onto a stage. According to Deadline, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has initiated an investigation into the incident. Tom Holland’s ‘Big Announcement’ Isn’t Spiderman 4; British Actor Returns To Stage in Jamie Lloyd’s Romeo & Juliet (View Pic).

Crew Member Dies on Wonder Man Set:

A crew member working on the set of ‘WONDER MAN’ has sadly passed away after falling from the rafters. “Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with his family and friends, and our support is behind the investigation into the circumstances of this accident”, says Marvel. (via… pic.twitter.com/39NrZ9bHDu — Cosmic Marvel (@cosmic_marvel) February 6, 2024

