Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone graced the 96th annual Oscars nominees luncheon, held at the prestigious Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Monday, February 12, 2024. The pair exuded elegance as they posed for the awaiting photographers upon their arrival. Lanthimos opted for a chic ensemble, sporting a blue blazer paired with a classic black tee and matching trousers, while Stone radiated sophistication in a formal black designer jacket and trousers. Emma Stone Playfully Calls Taylor Swift 'A**hole' While Cheering for Singer at Golden Globes 2024 (Watch Video).

Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone At Oscars Nominees Luncheon

