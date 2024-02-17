Zendaya and Tom Holland have put an end to all break-up rumours. The adorable couple of tinseltown was spotted holding hands as they left the Dune: Part Two afterparty in London. Tom and Zendaya not only exemplified relationship goals but also once again raised the fashion bar by wearing matching black outfits for the occasion. The couple was seen exiting the venue in the same car. Dune–Part Two 2 World Premiere: Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh and Others Steal the Show With Stunning Looks at the London Event (View Pics).

Zendaya With Boyfriend Tom Holland

zendaya and tom holland leaving the ‘dune: part two’ premiere after party in london tonight! pic.twitter.com/DXRPNi0DYI — zendayacollective (@dayacollective) February 16, 2024

