Release dates for many of Disney’s upcoming movies have been revealed! During Disney's Q1 2024 earnings call on February 7, CEO Bob Iger announced arrival dates for several highly anticipated movies. Fans of Zootopia can rejoice as the sequel is confirmed to arrive on November 26, 2025. Snow White, Avatar 3, Blade, Fantastic Four - Disney's release slate for 2025 looks exciting. Check out the full list below. Moana 2 First Look Teaser Out; Disney's Film to Release in Theatres on November 27, 2024 (Watch Video).

Disney Movies' Release Schedule for 2025:

Disney has provided an updated release schedule for 2025 including: - ‘SNOW WHITE’ - ‘THUNDERBOLTS’ - ‘BLADE’ - ‘AVATAR 3’ and more… ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/TVhFjvqQ7S — The Streamr (@The_Streamr) February 7, 2024

