The full winners list of the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) is finally out! Monday (Nov 28) marked the closing ceremony of the fest in Goa wherein Spanish drama I Have Electric Dreams won in the Best Film category, followed by Vahid Mobasheri and Daniela Marin Navarro as the best actors. To note, South star Chiranjeevi also won big. Here, check out the all the winners below. IFFI 2022: Jury Head Nadav Lapid Calls The Kashmir Files ‘A Propaganda, Vulgar Movie’; Says Vivek Agnihotri’s Film Was Inappropriate for a Prestigious Film Festival (Watch Video).
Full winners list of IFFI 2022:
Best Film- I Have Electric Dreams
"𝓘 𝓗𝓪𝓿𝓮 𝓔𝓵𝓮𝓬𝓽𝓻𝓲𝓬 𝓓𝓻𝓮𝓪𝓶𝓼" directed by Valentina Maurel won the Best Film Award at #IFFI53#AnythingForFilms #IFFI pic.twitter.com/HJSKuHm1fr
— PIB India (@PIB_India) November 28, 2022
Best Actor (Female)- Daniela Marin Navarro for I Have Electric Dreams
𝐃𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐥𝐚 𝐌𝐚𝐫í𝐧 𝐍𝐚𝐯𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐨 received the Best Actor (Female) Award for the film "I have electric dreams" at #IFFI53 #AnythingForFilms #IFFI pic.twitter.com/O7PAdcGZJg
— PIB India (@PIB_India) November 28, 2022
Best Actor (Male)- Vahid Mobasheri for No End
Vahid Mobasheri received the Best Actor (Male) Award for the film "No End" at #IFFI53 #AnythingForFilms #IFFI pic.twitter.com/aT9XpcJJHI
— PIB India (@PIB_India) November 28, 2022
Best Director – Nader Saeivar for No End
Nader Saeivar received the Best Director Award for the film 'No End' at #IFFI53 #AnythingForFilms #IFFI pic.twitter.com/KSlB4i97on
— PIB India (@PIB_India) November 28, 2022
Best Debut Feature Film Of A Director – Asimina Proedrou for Behind the Haystacks
Behind the Haystacks directed by Asimina Proedrou receives the Best debut feature film of a Director award at #IFFI53 #AnythingForFilms #IFFI @IFFIGoa pic.twitter.com/cl241d5xA8
— PIB India (@PIB_India) November 28, 2022
Special Jury Award – Lav Diaz for When The Waves Are Gone
𝐋𝐚𝐯 𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐳 receives the Special Jury Award for the film 'When The Waves Are Gone', at #IFFI53#AnythingForFilms #IFFI pic.twitter.com/EX0TRB4S7i
— PIB India (@PIB_India) November 28, 2022
Special Mention To A Debut Feature Film Of A Director – Praveen Kandregula for Cinema Bandi
𝓒𝓲𝓷𝓮𝓶𝓪 𝓑𝓪𝓷𝓭𝓲 directed by Praveen Kandregula receives the Special Mention to a debut feature film award at #IFFI53 #AnythingForFilms #IFFI @IFFIGoa pic.twitter.com/Nx2wJ4SWWV
— PIB India (@PIB_India) November 28, 2022
ICFT UNESCO Gandhi Medal – Payam Eskandar for Nargesi
53rd International Film Festival of India 🦚
The movie 'Nargesi' directed by Payam Eskandar won the ICFT UNESCO Gandhi Medal #AnythingForFilms #IFFI pic.twitter.com/HDiNwERmqY
— PIB India (@PIB_India) November 28, 2022
Indian Film Personality of the Year – Chiranjeevi
Megastar @KChiruTweets receives the Indian Film Personality of the Year award#IFFI53 #IFFI #AnythingForFilms #IFFI53Goa #IFFIGoa pic.twitter.com/8x9F5oyCob
— PIB India (@PIB_India) November 28, 2022
