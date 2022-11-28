The full winners list of the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) is finally out! Monday (Nov 28) marked the closing ceremony of the fest in Goa wherein Spanish drama I Have Electric Dreams won in the Best Film category, followed by Vahid Mobasheri and Daniela Marin Navarro as the best actors. To note, South star Chiranjeevi also won big. Here, check out the all the winners below. IFFI 2022: Jury Head Nadav Lapid Calls The Kashmir Files ‘A Propaganda, Vulgar Movie’; Says Vivek Agnihotri’s Film Was Inappropriate for a Prestigious Film Festival (Watch Video).

Full winners list of IFFI 2022:

Best Film- I Have Electric Dreams

Best Actor (Female)- Daniela Marin Navarro for I Have Electric Dreams

Best Actor (Male)- Vahid Mobasheri for No End

Best Director – Nader Saeivar for No End

Best Debut Feature Film Of A Director – Asimina Proedrou for Behind the Haystacks

#IFFIAwards Behind the Haystacks directed by Asimina Proedrou receives the Best debut feature film of a Director award at #IFFI53 #AnythingForFilms #IFFI @IFFIGoa pic.twitter.com/cl241d5xA8 — PIB India (@PIB_India) November 28, 2022

Special Jury Award – Lav Diaz for When The Waves Are Gone

Special Mention To A Debut Feature Film Of A Director – Praveen Kandregula for Cinema Bandi

ICFT UNESCO Gandhi Medal – Payam Eskandar for Nargesi

53rd International Film Festival of India 🦚 The movie 'Nargesi' directed by Payam Eskandar won the ICFT UNESCO Gandhi Medal #AnythingForFilms #IFFI pic.twitter.com/HDiNwERmqY — PIB India (@PIB_India) November 28, 2022

Indian Film Personality of the Year – Chiranjeevi

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)