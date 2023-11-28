Actor and film producer, Michael Douglas, who graced the ongoing International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa was seen enjoying the prestigious event to the fullest. In one of the viral videos online, we get to see Michael grooving to the beats of Oscar winning song "Naatu Naatu" from SS Rajamouli's RRR at the event. Indeed, this proves that cinema has no language. IFFI 2023: Catherine Zeta-Jones Is a Big Fan Of Indian Cinema, Reveals 'My Children Grew Up Watching Shah Rukh Khan's Om Shanti Om’ (Watch Video).

Michael Douglas Grooves to "Naatu Naatu"

"Iconic moment at #IFFIGoa! 🕺🏻 Hollywood legend Michael Douglas grooves to the beats of 'Naatu Naatu.' A fusion of cultures and a celebration of cinema's universal language. 🎬🌟 #MichaelDouglas #InternationalHarmony #IFFI2023" pic.twitter.com/aOLGYTNUoU — Amit Karn (@amitkarn99) November 28, 2023

