The 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) which took place in Goa, honouring the best of films and OTT content announced its winners today (Nov 28). Abbas Amini's Endless Borders bagged the Best Film trophy; Rishab Shetty took home Special Jury Award for Kantara whereas Michael Douglas got conferred with Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award. Pouria Rahimi Sam and Melanie Thierry were honoured with Best Actor trophies. Check out full winners list below. IFFI 2023: TVF's Panchayat Season 2 Wins Best OTT Award at the Prestigious Event!

Michael Douglas Receives Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award

The prestigious Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award for Excellence in Cinema goes to Michael Kirk Douglas at #IFFI54 #IFFI #IFFI2023 pic.twitter.com/JFAzZpV38n — PIB India (@PIB_India) November 28, 2023

Endless Borders Wins Best Film

Best Director Wins Stephan Komandarev

Special Jury Award Goes to Rishab Shetty

Best Actor (Female) Wins Melanie Thierry

Best Actor (Male) Wins Pouria Rahimi Sam

Best Debut Feature Film of a Director Is Rêger Azad Kaya

Award for the 'Best Debut Feature Film of a Director' at #IFFI54 goes to Turkish director Rêger Azad Kaya for his film "When The Seedlings Grow"! 🏆#IFFI #IFFI2023 pic.twitter.com/J65FULNIB3 — PIB India (@PIB_India) November 28, 2023

ICFT UNESCO Gandhi Medal Award Goes to Drift

Panchayat Bags Best Web Series

