The 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) which took place in Goa, honouring the best of films and OTT content announced its winners today (Nov 28). Abbas Amini's Endless Borders bagged the Best Film trophy; Rishab Shetty took home Special Jury Award for Kantara whereas Michael Douglas got conferred with Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award. Pouria Rahimi Sam and Melanie Thierry were honoured with Best Actor trophies. Check out full winners list below. IFFI 2023: TVF's Panchayat Season 2 Wins Best OTT Award at the Prestigious Event!
Michael Douglas Receives Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award
The prestigious Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award for Excellence in Cinema goes to Michael Kirk Douglas at #IFFI54 #IFFI #IFFI2023 pic.twitter.com/JFAzZpV38n
— PIB India (@PIB_India) November 28, 2023
Endless Borders Wins Best Film
The 'Best Film' Award at #IFFI54 goes to 'Endless Borders' 🏆#IFFI #IFFI2023 pic.twitter.com/QAvM8UjReA
— PIB India (@PIB_India) November 28, 2023
Best Director Wins Stephan Komandarev
📢🏆 The 'Best Director' award at #IFFI54 goes to Stephan Komandarev🏆📢#IFFI #IFFI2023 pic.twitter.com/Y9W8CpZxDZ
— PIB India (@PIB_India) November 28, 2023
Special Jury Award Goes to Rishab Shetty
The 'Special Jury Award' at #IFFI54 goes to Indian Actor @shetty_rishab🏆💪#IFFI #IFFI2023 pic.twitter.com/MSDt851fnH
— PIB India (@PIB_India) November 28, 2023
Best Actor (Female) Wins Melanie Thierry
The 'Best Actor (Female)' Award at #IFFI54 goes to the talented actor Melanie Thierry🏆#IFFI #IFFI2023 pic.twitter.com/VVpEf82huF
— PIB India (@PIB_India) November 28, 2023
Best Actor (Male) Wins Pouria Rahimi Sam
The 'Best Actor (Male)' Award goes to 'Pouria Rahimi Sam' 🏆#IFFI #IFFI2023 pic.twitter.com/6gk8zDesYa
— PIB India (@PIB_India) November 28, 2023
Best Debut Feature Film of a Director Is Rêger Azad Kaya
Award for the 'Best Debut Feature Film of a Director' at #IFFI54 goes to Turkish director Rêger Azad Kaya for his film "When The Seedlings Grow"! 🏆#IFFI #IFFI2023 pic.twitter.com/J65FULNIB3
— PIB India (@PIB_India) November 28, 2023
ICFT UNESCO Gandhi Medal Award Goes to Drift
The ICFT UNESCO Gandhi Medal Award at #IFFI54 goes to 'Drift' #IFFI #IFFI2023 pic.twitter.com/xXeoxxYrz1
— PIB India (@PIB_India) November 28, 2023
Panchayat Bags Best Web Series
Panchayat bags the 'Best Web Series (OTT)' Award at #IFFI54🏆#IFFI #IFFI2023@MIB_India @nfdcindia @IFFIGoa pic.twitter.com/itXFAHQnNv
— PIB India (@PIB_India) November 28, 2023
